There Are Still Pioneers in America. Cole Summers Was One.
By 10 years old, the Utah boy had bought and was running a 350-acre farmstead. This is what it looks like to be unafraid to try.
Cole Summers
Jun 21
Abigail Shrier: In Defense of Political Escalation
How can we get back to normal? Those waiting for the pendulum to swing back will be waiting forever.
Abigail Shrier
Jun 19
Honestly: TGIF! Inflation, Drag Queen...
If you read Common Sense, you know that the best day of the week is Friday, when Nellie Bowles delivers us all the news from the week that was. This…
Bari Weiss
Jun 17
TGIF: Of Drag Queens, Gas Stations and Crypto Banks
Everything you need to know from another chaotic week in America.
Nellie Bowles
Jun 17
Honestly: The Case for American Seriousness
We live in a culture that is driven by naysaying. In one corner, people insist that the individual stands no chance against structural and systemic…
Bari Weiss
Jun 15
Honestly: What To Do about Guns
Tulsa. Buffalo. Uvalde. Philadelphia. Chicago. And that’s just the past few weeks. If you’re like me, you’ve had too many despairing conversations about…
Bari Weiss
Jun 15
A ‘Trojan Horse’ in the Los Angeles D.A.’s Office
The revolt against George Gascon isn’t just coming from victims of crime. It’s coming from inside his own office.
Peter Savodnik
Jun 15
What To Do About Guns
Enough of the despairing conversations. Here are realistic policies to ameliorate America's epidemic of gun violence.
Bari Weiss
Jun 13
How San Francisco Fell
And how it might rise again.
Nellie Bowles
Jun 12
TGIF: Political Violence Edition
The attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The January 6th committee. And cockroaches.
Nellie Bowles
Jun 10
'Top Gun' Tells The Whole Story of China and Hollywood
The blockbuster is about taking out a uranium plant in some unnamed country. Really, it's about taking on the Communist Party.
Erich Schwartzel
Jun 9
The Washington Post’s Descent Into Middle School Antics
And why we're building something new.
Bari Weiss
Jun 7
