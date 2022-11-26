A Better Way to Disagree
An author wrote me a critical email telling me he thought I’d misrepresented his work. So I invited him on 'Honestly.'
A few months ago, I had writer Freddie deBoer on my podcast for an episode we called, “Does Glorifying Sickness Deter Healing?” We talked about his experience living with severe bipolar disorder and the dangerous ways in which mental illness has gotten wrapped up in our growing cultural obsession with identity politics. It’s almost like sickness, he argued, has become chic.
We spent some of the conversation talking critically about a New York Times article by writer Daniel Bergner about a movement away from medication and more towards acceptance. A movement that replaces words like “psychosis” with “nonconsensus realities.” This article, in Freddie’s view, was exemplary of the very phenomenon he was calling out.
A lot of people responded extremely positively to my conversation with Freddie. Others, not so much. One of those people was Daniel Bergner. So I invited him on the show.
Our conversation is not just a debate about how society should handle the epidemic of mental illness. It’s a model for how to disagree with someone productively, respectively, and honestly. It’s a reminder not only that it’s okay to come out of a conversation strongly disagreeing with someone, but that it’s of vital importance.
Listen here:
Great points on all sides. From an anecdotal perspective (my own), I think we are on the edge of a big cliff that isn’t being discussed yet. I’ve been a police officer for 19 years and have been a Det. Sergeant since 2014. Personally, I have seen a huge mental health crisis involving long-term effects from methamphetamine users... and it’s really really bad. I work closely with social workers and mental health professionals and they are seeing it too.
These individuals typically fall through the cracks, and become very delusional and often-times dangerous. Even getting them to talk to a counselor/psychiatrist is challenging to say, at the very least. That coupled with serious mental health abnormalities such as hyper-paranoia and violence should be a heeded alarm for those who have power to influence.
He never answered many of your direct questions. His post-modernism is confused and confusing and fails to define his most basic terms so his arguments are garbled. Thanks for steering the discussion back to clarity. Difficult questions do not require complicated non-answers and reveal the bankruptcy of their basis.