Honestly: Election Denial: A Roundtable
Denying the outcome of elections has become alarmingly popular these days.
In one corner, Democrats are claiming that gerrymandering has made our elections illegitimate, that the Senate is anti-Democratic and so is the Supreme Court. The White House Press Secretary has claimed that Trump stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.
In the other corner, a majority or close to a majority of Republicans (depending on what polls you look at) believe that Trump was cheated out of a fair election in 2020. Here’s how the Texas GOP put it last month: “We hold that acting President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.”
Today, a roundtable about how worried we should be about the state—and future—of American democracy. With guests: Jonah Goldberg (founder of The Dispatch and author of Suicide of the West); Jeremy Peters (New York Times reporter and author of Insurgency) and Kristen Soltis Anderson (pollster and author of The Selfie Vote).
I was a little confused about this episode. You had a round table of non-republicans trying to figure out what republicans are thinking? Why don’t you ask republicans?
Bari, I enjoyed this podcast and thought maybe i could correct a few things. I was a delegate to the Texas GOP convention and witnessed some of the things you mentioned. The "eye-patch mccain" guy was tackled by other attendees and his opinions were not at all shared by other attendees; he's just some jerk that enjoys recording himself being obnoxious around politicians - he did the same thing during Ted Cruz's speech, the audience was yelling at him to shutup and when he did, the Senator said "aren't you proud we have the first amendment?". Crenshaw is actually a nice person, a conservative, and not a RINO as obnoxious man said.
As far as the "Stop the Steal" resolution, imagine a room of 2500-3000 of the reddest of the red and someone works their way to a microphone and makes a motion to "Stop the Steal". Their friend takes the mic and says "I second the motion and move for a vote". The chairman of the convention repeats the motion and calls for voting by voice vote - "All in favor say Aye! Those opposed say "Nay" - The Ayes had it, but not by a lot. People tend to portray it as if it was legislation, but it's actually just a roomful of people venting their frustration because their opinions are generally derided and ridiculed by the professional classes.