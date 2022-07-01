Honestly: Power and Politics with Mike Pompeo
With everything going on here at home you can be forgiven for not focusing on what’s going on in Mariupol or Hong Kong.
But what’s going on in those faraway places has a profound impact on us. For evidence of that truth, look no further than Wuhan. Or at the current price of gas.
The point is that there is little distinction between domestic and foreign politics. If you are the world’s superpower—and at least for now we still appear to be—they are profoundly connected.
That’s the case former CIA head and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes in my conversation with him today. In this wide-ranging and frank conversation, Pompeo answers my questions about China, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and Iran. But also: the stop the steal movement, the future of the GOP and whether or not he’s running for president.
This was worth every minute of my time.
Exceptionally good conversation,honest,open,intelligent and objective .
Every Friday I look forward to your podcast !
Thanks!!
To all of you there,a happy Independence day
I just don’t think he suffers fools. He is a strong representative of the U.S.A. I really don’t think he’s so much hawkish as he is strong and exudes strength. With regard to the NATO ALLIES, they need a nudge to always pay what they’re suppose to. However, with what has happened in Ukraine, we sure saw GERMANY step up to the plate quick enough. Domestically, however, we’re up that famous creek without a paddle and Biden just drools in a cup and makes it worse.