Honestly: TGIF! Inflation, Drag Queen...
If you read Common Sense, you know that the best day of the week is Friday, when Nellie Bowles delivers us all the news from the week that was.
This Friday, we bring you an Honestly special: TGIF! This time built just for your ears and brought to you by America’s favorite lesbians: Nellie and dear friend of the pod, Katie Herzog.Featuring: drag queens, inflation, prosecutors who just won't prosecute.
Look, I get that folks who are a sexual identity minority have a right to express themselves. The problem I have is that children are most likely to turn out heterosexual without any external influence. Do not try to influence them! Let Nature take its course. Don’t try to “recruit” them, when their young minds that have expressed no sexual “identity,” into any non-normative identity. Let the babies grow on their own! Accept how they turn out. Please do not manipulate them. Nature will out!
That’s all I have to say as mother of 3, grandmother to 9.
Should father's bring their young boys to burlesque shows? Sexualizing little children is abhorrent to any responsible parent and should be illegal.