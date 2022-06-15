A SpaceX rocket lifts off from launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center (Red Huber via Getty Images)

We live in a culture that is driven by naysaying. In one corner, people insist that the individual stands no chance against structural and systemic maladies. In the other, people say that we are in inexorable decline as a civilization and that decadence is everywhere we turn. Both wind up arguing against risk-taking, against the possibility of creating new things and new worlds.

How can we recover the adventurous, optimistic, forward-thinking, risk-taking attitude that has made America the most innovative country in the history of the world?

Today, the venture capitalist (and former journalist) Katherine Boyle explains how. She makes the powerful case that that spirit of building is very much alive in America—just not in the places that we once assumed we’d find it.