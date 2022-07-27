Honestly: The Eternally Radical Idea
There is no organization that’s done more to fight for freedom of speech on American campuses over the past 20 years than FIRE, The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. If you care deeply about the First Amendment and a robust culture of free speech, FIRE is the kind of organization you hope will go out of business.
Unfortunately, as our friend Andrew Sullivan has perfectly put it, we all live on campus now.
As the culture of campus has become the culture of the country—one in which ideological conformity is enforced by mobs that wield the weapons of shame and stigma—it should not come as a surprise that 62% of Americans say they hold views they are afraid to share in public.
All of which is why FIRE is radically expanding its scope and its ambition. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education is now The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. And the organization has announced a goal of $75 million in order to pick up the flag the ACLU has put down by becoming the premier civil liberties organization in America.
Today: a conversation with the president and CEO of FIRE, Greg Lukianoff. Lukianoff is also the author of “Unlearning Liberty” and the co-author, with Jonathan Haidt, of “The Coddling of the American Mind.”
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
The history lesson on how we got to this point was quite illuminating. Had no idea this had been going on as long as it has. It seems like it came out of now where just a few years ago and then accelerated with the covid lockdowns. I especially liked how Greg tied what is happening to cognitive mental health issues. The woke require that others use the right words ensure a their personal happniess or to justify their identity. Those who require this will be forever miserable, as no one can make another person happy or justify their identity. That comes from within. It is sad to see so many people buying into a religion of misery. Namaste.
I enjoyed the podcast- great topic and guest