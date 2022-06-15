Honestly: What To Do about Guns
Tulsa. Buffalo. Uvalde. Philadelphia. Chicago. And that’s just the past few weeks.
If you’re like me, you’ve had too many despairing conversations about the epidemic of gun violence in this country to count. This isn’t that. This is a conversation about what can actually, practically be done.
David French is a senior editor of The Dispatch and the author of “Divided We Fall,” among other books. David is a veteran. He is also, as you’ll hear, a gun owner.
Rajiv Sethi is a professor of economics at Barnard College at Columbia University who has been researching gun violence and writing about innovative solutions to the problem—even in a country with a robust Second Amendment.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Two police officers in Cali. killed by gang banger with a gun after being given a lenient sentence by DA Gascon for, a gun charge. So spare us the theatrics from you lefties, Bari, about gun violence. You can take your outrage and stuff it.
There's only one thing to do: Get (and keep) guns out of the hands of gang-bangers. Zero tolerance. No regard for skin color, ethnicity, age, or or or. Refund the police.