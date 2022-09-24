The Great Canadian Mass Graves Hoax
Why so many journalists embraced a story as "true" even though it wasn't real.
Last year, The New York Times dropped a bombshell headline: ‘Horrible History’: Mass Grave of Indigenous Children Reported in Canada. As other outlets picked up the shocking story, marches, protests and riots erupted across Canada. One former Canadian minister called it “Canada’s George Floyd moment.”
But according to veteran journalist Terry Glavin, the shocking story about a mass graves wasn’t true.
And saying that—reporting that—came at a very high cost.
Terry Glavin has been a reporter for over 20 years. In that time, he’s had a particular focus on persecuted minorities. Both in faraway places like China, Afghanistan, Russia and Iraq, but also in his own backyard, where he has reported extensively on the First Nations of Canada and the abuses they have suffered at the hands of the state. So how is it that someone who has spent his career giving voice to the most vulnerable, found himself accused of genocide denial?
That’s what today’s fascinating and provocative conversation on Honestly is about. In the end, it’s about what happens when the truth no longer matters.
Listen here:
And subscribe today to support our work:
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
I love your podcast! You ask thoughtful questions and allow your fascinating guests to share in a deep way. You are doing such an important service to this country by cutting through the crap and stimulating meaningful dialogue. I hope you know how much you are valued and admired for your intellect, determination and courage. Applause applause!!!
I am from Canada, and I can tell you that this is the MOST verboten topic of them all, at least here. It is possible that I could have a discussion about trans issues, for example, with someone who disagrees, as long as I were to approach the issue with sufficient delicacy. But the mass graves story is an absolute no-go zone. Everyone here accepts it as gospel truth. Terry is one of my favourite journalists, and it has been painful to watch his eviceration. His work hardly shows up anymore in any of our media outlets.