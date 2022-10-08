Masih Alinejad in New York. (Ed Jones via Getty Images)

Perhaps no one has been a louder and more forceful voice for change in Iran than Masih Alinejad, a journalist and activist who has spent her entire adult life fighting for human rights in Iran and exposing the regime’s brutality. For this, she has paid a heavy price.

The regime has accused her of being a spy for western governments. They arrested her brother, interrogated her mother, and forced her sister to denounce her on state television. Most recently, agents of the state tried to kill her on American soil. Twice.

She has been living in a series of safe houses ever since.

None of this has deterred Masih Alinejad. As she wrote last month, “I am not fearful of dying, because I know what I am living for.”

I have known Masih since 2018, when we worked on this op-ed for The New York Times. I struggle to think of anyone I’ve ever met that is as tireless as she is in her fight for justice.

Today, guest host Mary Katharine Ham talks to Masih about it all: the young woman’s death that sparked the protests; what America should do to support the young people in the streets; and whether or not this could really be the beginning of the end of the Islamic Republic.

