Supporters cheer for John Fetterman in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen via Getty Images)

With inflation soaring, the worst crime wave in decades, and Biden’s approval rating at 41 percent, just about everyone predicted Tuesday’s midterms would be a bloodbath for the Democrats

It wasn’t. Not even close.

The red wave the Republicans were hoping for did not arrive. In fact, it was barely a trickle. While results are still coming in, it looks like Republicans will narrowly win control of the House, and Democrats will remain in control of the Senate.

So . . . what happened?

Why did pundits and pollsters get it wrong? Is Trump his party’s Achilles’ heel? Is Ron DeSantis the new GOP kingmaker?

Journalists Mary Katharine Ham, Josh Kraushaar (Axios), Batya Ungar-Sargon (Newsweek), and Olivia Nuzzi (New York Magazine) join me to discuss the surprising results of the 2022 midterms.

