The Midterms No One Saw Coming
A postmortem on the red wave that wasn't with Mary Katharine Ham, Josh Kraushaar, Batya Ungar-Sargon, and Olivia Nuzzi.
With inflation soaring, the worst crime wave in decades, and Biden’s approval rating at 41 percent, just about everyone predicted Tuesday’s midterms would be a bloodbath for the Democrats
It wasn’t. Not even close.
The red wave the Republicans were hoping for did not arrive. In fact, it was barely a trickle. While results are still coming in, it looks like Republicans will narrowly win control of the House, and Democrats will remain in control of the Senate.
So . . . what happened?
Why did pundits and pollsters get it wrong? Is Trump his party’s Achilles’ heel? Is Ron DeSantis the new GOP kingmaker?
Journalists Mary Katharine Ham, Josh Kraushaar (Axios), Batya Ungar-Sargon (Newsweek), and Olivia Nuzzi (New York Magazine) join me to discuss the surprising results of the 2022 midterms.
If you appreciate our midterms coverage, become a subscriber today:
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
The reason “no one saw it coming” is because the media was invested in the narrative of disaster to sell their products. None of them report real news anymore; they report “well, this might happen” and call it news. The media is losing credibility, which leads to things like denial of election results and consumer fatigue with their products.
Transcripts or I unsubscribe