Honestly: Does Glorifying Sickness Deter Healing?
In Bari’s view, Freddie deBoer is one of the best writers in the country. It’s not because she always agrees with him. Hardly. Freddie is a self-described Marxist.
What she appreciates about him is that he is unflinching about criticizing “his side.” Freddie is one of the most trenchant critics of what he calls “Social Justice Politics”—which he argues distracts the left from the real issue of class.
He is also unflinching in his views about mental illness and the way it is being glorified in our culture right now. Freddie knows about this subject intimately. He has severe bipolar disorder, and has been institutionalized in the past when he was on the verge of violently acting out.
Today: a conversation about “the gentrification of disability,” how sickness became chic, and how our society should handle the epidemic of mental illness.
Freddie has missed the fact that the Left pivoted from class to demographics because it got thoroughly destroyed in the logical debate over class. The pre-SJW Left was Stalin. Only by dragging "oppression" in to the realm of the subjective and unfalsifiable does left-wing ideology stand a chance.
Mental Illness is both the cause and the product of the Ministry of Truth.