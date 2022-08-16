Honestly: We Ignored Salman Rushdie's Warning
We live in a culture in which many people believe that words are violence. In this, they have much in common with Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who issued the first fatwa against Salman Rushdie in 1989, and with Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old who stabbed the novelist in the neck on a stage in Western New York.
Today, as Rushdie recovers from his injuries, reflections from Bari on the profound impact that the words are violence crowd has had on our culture.
Thank you Bari for your courage!
Ms. Weiss - Your courage and elegance hit home... I only hope the people who really need hear this, including the role call of Little Eichmann authors alluded to in your piece, hear this.